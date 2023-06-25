Well, it’s time for the the San Francisco Giants to wrap up an absolutely brilliant 10-game stretch. A week and a half ago they embarked on a 10-day journey of playing the three very good teams in their division: the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Arizona Diamondbacks. With a win today to sweep the D-Backs, the Giants would go 9-1 on that mission. Incredible.

After missing a few games during the week, and after coming out of Saturday’s game early, LaMonte Wade Jr. is not in the lineup today. Hopefully he’s OK.

Taking the mound for the Giants is righty Anthony DeSclafani, who makes his 16th start of the year. He’s 4-6 with a 4.38 ERA, a 3.84 FIP, and 66 strikeouts to 18 walks in 84.1 innings. He’s been struggling a bit lately though, and in his last two games has pitched just eight innings, allowing eight runs. The Giants will hope to get a little bit more out of him tonight after a bullpen game on Saturday.

For the D-Backs it’s righty Ryne Nelson, a 24 year old who had appeared in just three games before this season. It hasn’t been the smoothest rookie year for Nelson, who is 3-4 with a 5.31 ERA, a 4.63 FIP, and 52 strikeouts to 26 walks in 76.1 innings. Like DeSclafani, his last two starts haven’t been too good, as he’s allowed eight runs in nine innings.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

Giants

Joc Pederson (L) — DH Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B Michael Conforto (L) — RF J.D. Davis (R) — 1B Blake Sabol (L) — LF Patrick Bailey (S) — C Brandon Crawford (L) — SS Luis Matos (R) — CF Isan Díaz (L) — 3B

P. Anthony DeSclafani — RHP

Diamondbacks

Geraldo Perdomo (S) — SS Ketel Marte (S) — 2B Corbin Carroll (L) — LF Christian Walker (R) — 1B Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) — DH Evan Longoria (R) — 3B Alek Thomas (L) — CF Gabriel Moreno (R) — C Jake McCarthy (L) — RF

P. Ryne Nelson — RHP

Game #78

Who: San Francisco Giants (44-33) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (46-32)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: ESPN+ (out of market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM