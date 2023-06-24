After winning 8-5 on Friday, the San Francisco Giants have a chance to secure the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a win this afternoon ... and set themselves up for a huge sweep tomorrow. I think they should do that!

The Giants are turning to an opener, and it’s once again righty Ryan Walker, who has stepped into the role while John Brebbia is on the Injured List. Walker, who made his MLB debut in May, has pitched in 13 games and is 2-0 with a 1.56 ERA, a 3.22 FIP, and 16 strikeouts to five walks in 17.1 innings. He’s allowed one run in 2.2 innings in his two times being used as an opener this year.

For Arizona it’s right-hander Merrill Kelly, who is having the best season of his five-year career. In 15 starts, Kelly is 9-3 with a 2.90 ERA, a 3.67 FIP, and 96 strikeouts to 35 walks in 90 innings. Kelly leads the National League in wins, and also in hits allowed per nine innings, with 6.1. He was excellent his last time out, giving up just one run in seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B Joc Pederson (L) — DH J.D. Davis (R) — 3B Michael Conforto (L) — RF Blake Sabol (L) — LF Patrick Bailey (S) — C Brandon Crawford (L) — SS Luis Matos (R) — CF

P. Ryan Walker — RHP

Diamondbacks

Geraldo Perdomo (S) — SS Ketel Marte (S) — 2B Corbin Carroll (L) — CF Christian Walker (R) — 1B Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) — LF Pavin Smith (L) — DH Emmanuel Rivera (R) — 3B Carson Kelly (R) — C Jake McCarthy (L) — RF

P. Merrill Kelly — RHP

Game #77

Who: San Francisco Giants (43-33) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (46-31)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM