Happy weekend, San Francisco Giants fans.

The Giants are officially rolling, though they’re not officially healthy. The hits keep coming on that front, though they’ve shown a great ability to withstand them thus far. In case you missed it, before Friday’s thrilling win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Giants announced that outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was heading back to the Injured List with an injury to the same hamstring that landed him on the IL earlier in the year. Taking his place on the roster is infielder Isan Díaz, who made his Giants debut on Friday.

Yastrzemski tweaked the hamstring on Wednesday, and did not play on Thursday. The Giants sounded optimistic that he’d be back for this series, but somewhere along the way, something changed.

The Giants outfield has had a hard time staying healthy this year. This is Yastrzemski’s second IL stint this season, and Austin Slater had a lengthy absence as well. Mitch Haniger missed the start of the season and is now on the 60-day IL alongside Heliot Ramos and Luis González.

I only have two things to say: heal up, Yaz, and thank goodness for Luis Matos.

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants finish off their series with the NL West-leading D-Backs this weekend, with a pair of games at 1:05 p.m. PT.