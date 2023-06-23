It’s time for a new series, and this is a big one. Who knew, back in March, that when the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks met for a late-June three-game series, that it would be to determine NL West supremacy? But that’s where we are.

With a victorious sweep, the Giants would pull within a half game of the D-Backs for the division lead, and be the hottest team in baseball. With a losing sweep, the Giants would be a scary 6.5 games out of first, and probably back to third in the division. In all likelihood, the end result will be something in the middle.

There’s a notable roster move for the Giants: Isan Díaz has been recalled, and starts at second base. Díaz, who hasn’t played in the Majors since 2021 (when he was with the Miami Marlins), lit it up for AAA Sacramento last year, but has been injured most of this year. He’s played just seven games in the Minors this year. Welcome, Isan!

Unfortunately, that means someone’s gone, and that someone is Mike Yastrzemski, who is heading back to the IL.

The Giants give the ball to their ace, righty Logan Webb, who makes his 16th start of the year. Webb is 6-6 on the season, with a 3.11 ERA, a 3.58 FIP, and 96 strikeouts to 19 walks in 98.1 innings. After giving up two runs in seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers his last time out, Webb has pitched at least seven innings in eight of his 15 starts, and at least six innings in 13 of them.

For the Diamondbacks it’s righty Zach Davies, who is one of the few things that hasn’t gone right for Arizona this year. In seven starts, Davies is 1-3 with a 7.11 ERA, a 4.06 FIP, and 28 strikeouts to 14 walks in 31.2 innings. After having some good outings earlier in the year, he’s been getting rocked lately. In his last two games, Davies has allowed 15 runs (12 earned) in just 6.2 innings.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans! Don’t look at the Diamondbacks lineup below unless you’re a fan of being scared!

Lineups

WAR stats from Fangraphs

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 143 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 142 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 129 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 100 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR) Blake Sabol (L) — LF — 104 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 135 OPS+ (+1.4 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 84 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR) Isan Díaz (L) — 2B — Season debut Luis Matos (R) — CF — 95 OPS+ (+0.2 WAR)

P. Logan Webb — RHP — 3.58 FIP (+1.7 WAR)

D-Backs

Geraldo Perdomo (S) — SS — 140 OPS+ (+2.7 WAR) Ketel Marte (S) — 2B — 137 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Corbin Carroll (L) — LF — 160 OPS+ (+3.5 WAR) Christian Walker (R) — 1B — 129 OPS+ (+2.0 WAR) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) — DH — 126 OPS+ (+1.4 WAR) Alek Thomas (L) — CF — 71 OPS+ (0.0 WAR) Evan Longoria (R) — 3B — 119 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR) Gabriel Moreno (R) — C — 79 OPS+ (+0.3 WAR) Jake McCarthy (L) — RF — 78 OPS+ (0.0 WAR)

P. Zach Davies — RHP — 4.06 FIP (+0.5 WAR)

Game #76

Who: San Francisco Giants (42-33) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (46-30)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network, out of market only (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM