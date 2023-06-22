It’s series finale time! After a bizarre win on Wednesday night, the San Francisco Giants now have a chance for a four-game sweep against the San Diego Padres. Might goodness would that be a fun thing.

The Giants made a small roster move this morning, optioning pitcher Sean Hjelle (who was phenomenal on Wednesday), and recalling outfielder Bryce Johnson, since Mike Yastrzemski tweaked his hamstring last night. LaMonte Wade Jr., who was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup with side tightness, is available off the bench today.

San Francisco is giving the ball to lefty Alex Wood, who makes his 10th appearance of the season. He’s 2-1 on the year, with a 4.11 ERA, a 4.25 FIP, and 34 strikeouts to 16 walks in 35 innings. He was fantastic in his last game, giving up just four baserunners in five shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres are also giving the ball to a lefty, Blake Snell. A Cy Young winner in 2018 who hasn’t received a Cy Young vote or made the All-Star Game since, Snell is 3-6 in 14 starts, with a 3.48 ERA, a 4.21 FIP, and 93 strikeouts to 40 walks in 75 innings. The Giants will have their eyes on that walk number, but Snell has been lights out lately: in his last four games, he’s pitched 25 innings and allowed just 10 hits and one run, with 39 strikeouts (though he also has nine walks in that time).

Go Giants! Sweep! Make it 11 in a row!

Lineups

WAR figures are from Fangraphs

Giants

Austin Slater (R) — LF — 177 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Luis Matos (R) — RF — 125 OPS+ (+0.3 WAR) Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 120 OPS+ (+2.7 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 131 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — DH — 103 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR) Casey Schmitt (R) — SS — 86 OPS+ (+0.2 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 128 OPS+ (+1.3 WAR) David Villar (R) — 1B — 60 OPS+ (0.0 WAR) Bryce Johnson (S) — CF — 38 OPS+ (0.0 WAR)

P. Alex Wood — LHP — 4.25 FIP (+0.3 WAR)

Padres

Ha-Seong Kim (R) — SS — 98 OPS+ (+1.8 WAR) Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) — RF — 152 OPS+ (+2.9 WAR) Juan Soto (L) — LF — 154 OPS+ (+2.6 WAR) Manny Machado (R) — 3B — 96 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR) Gary Sánchez (R) — C — 101 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR) Jake Cronenworth (L) — 2B — 90 OPS+ (+0.1 WAR) Nelson Cruz (R) — DH — 91 OPS+ (-0.1 WAR) Brandon Dixon (R) — 1B — 68 OPS+ (-0.1 WAR) Trent Grisham (L) — CF — 89 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR)

P. Blake Snell — LHP — 4.21 FIP (+1.0 WAR)

Game #75

Who: San Francisco Giants (42-32) vs. San Diego Padres (35-39)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM