Happy Thursday, San Francisco Giants fans.

The Giants are riding their first 10-game winning streak since 2004. They’re playing outstanding baseball right now, and it’s fun. And yet it hasn’t been free from bad news. Despite all the wins, the Giants have been suffering from a lot of injuries. Alex Cobb, John Brebbia, Scott Alexander, Wilmer Flores, and Mitch Haniger were all recently placed on the Injured List, where Ross Stripling remains. J.D. Davis is only just back in the regular lineup after an ankle sprain, and LaMonte Wade Jr. had an MRI after being a late scratch from Tuesday’s lineup.

And things got worse on Wednesday. The Giants won a bizarre 4-2 game over the San Diego Padres, and in it, outfielder Mike Yastrzemski left the game after tweaking his hamstring. It’s the same hamstring that sent him to the IL earlier in the season.

Yaz is scheduled for an MRI today, and we’ve all got our fingers and toes crossed. Hopefully he doesn’t have to hit the IL, and can be back on the field in a few days. He’s been one of the Giants best players lately, and has sneakily put together a very fine season.

Please be OK, Yaz!

On the bright side, it looks like Wade is OK, and he’s hoping to be back in the lineup today or tomorrow.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants go for the four-game sweep against the Padres tonight at 12:45 p.m. PT.