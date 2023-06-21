After back-to-back walk-off wins against the San Diego Padres, the San Francisco Giants have a chance to win their 10th straight game tonight. They haven’t had a 10-game winning streak in a very, very long time.

Some good news: it looks like LaMonte Wade Jr. will be avoiding the IL. He’s hoping to be available off the bench tonight, and in the lineup tomorrow.

With an injured rotation, and with John Brebbia sidelined, righty Ryan Walker will be the opener for the second time in the series. He gave up a run in 1.2 innings on Monday in his first game as an opener and, on the season, is 2-0 with a 1.65 ERA, a 2.97 FIP, and 15 strikeouts to three walks in 15.1 innings. It’s a bullpen game, and it will be interesting to see if Gabe Kapler runs with a lot of Sean Manaea (who is pitching well) or Sean Hjelle (since the Padres struggle against righties).

For the Padres it’s righty Yu Darvish, who is having a little bit of a down year after finishing eighth in Cy Young voting in 2022. In 13 starts, Darvish is 4-4 with a 4.74 ERA, a 4.00 FIP, and 79 strikeouts to 23 walks in 74 innings. He’s been more bad than good lately, though. In his last four starts, Darvish has an outing with four runs in 5.1 innings, an outing with six runs in five innings, and an outing with seven runs in 2.2 innings (though it’s worth noting that the fourth outing in that stretch was seven scoreless innings).

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

WAR figures from Fangraphs

Giants

Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 145 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR) Mike Yastrzemski (L) — RF — 119 OPS+ (+1.3 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 133 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — LF — 106 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) Luis Matos (R) — CF — 114 OPS+ (+0.2 WAR) Blake Sabol (L) — C — 101 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) David Villar (R) — 1B — 61 OPS+ (0.0 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 87 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) Casey Schmitt (R) — 2B — 84 OPS+ (+0.2 WAR)

P. Ryan Walker — RHP — 2.97. FIP (+0.3 WAR)

Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) — RF — 156 OPS+ (+3.0 WAR) Juan Soto (L) — LF — 154 OPS+ (+2.6 WAR) Manny Machado (R) — 3B — 89 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) Xander Bogaerts (R) — SS — 108 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Jake Cronenworth (L) — 1B — 90 OPS+ (+0.1 WAR) Gary Sánchez (R) — C — 103 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR) Nelson Cruz (R) — DH — 94 OPS+ (-0.1 WAR) Ha-Seong Kim (R) — 2B — 99 OPS+ (+1.8 WAR) Trent Grisham (L) — CF — 86 OPS+ (+0.3 WAR)

P. Yu Darvish — RHP — 4.00 FIP (+1.3 WAR)

Game #74

Who: San Francisco Giants (41-32) vs. San Diego Padres (35-38)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM