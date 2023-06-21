Happy Wednesday, San Francisco Giants fans.

And what a happy day it is. The Giants are rolling, as their second straight walk-off win against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday gives them a nine-game winning streak. Run it to double digits, I say!

They’ve done it all despite dealing with some injuries, and they might have a tough one ahead of them, but hopefully not. LaMonte Wade Jr., who is second in the Majors in on-base percentage, was a late scratch from Tuesday’s lineup due to right side tightness. The Giants say that he tweaked his side during batting practice, and that he’ll receive an MRI today.

Fingers crossed that the MRI comes back clean, as an extended absence for Wade would be a tough pill to swallow, especially for a team that is not exactly flooded with left-handed hitters. Hopefully it’s just a small tweak though.

As for the Giants that are healthy, righty Ryan Walker will be used as an opener tonight, for the second time in three games as he takes over John Brebbia’s role (speaking of injuries). Tristan Beck won’t be available after pitching extensively on Tuesday, nor will Keaton Winn after throwing five innings on Monday. We’ll likely see a healthy dose of Sean Manaea, who hasn’t pitched since Friday, and/or Sean Hjelle, who was just added to the roster.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Padres play the third game of their four-game series tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.