After an extra-innings victory on Monday night, the San Francisco Giants will look to win a second straight game against the San Diego Padres ... and a ninth straight game overall. Interestingly enough, the last time the Giants had a nine-game winning streak was in mid-September of the 2021 season ... and they won that ninth game by taking the second game of a four-game series against the Padres. They also beat the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers in that streak. Interesting.

The Giants are losing and gaining reinforcements in the lineup. On the negative side, LaMonte Wade Jr. was a late scratch from the lineup due to right side tightness. On the positive side, J.D. Davis will start his first game since spraining his ankle a week ago.

San Francisco is turning to righty Anthony DeSclafani, who is scuffling after a brilliant start to the season. DeSclafani is making his 15th start, and is 4-6 with a 4.31 ERA, a 3.84 FIP, and 60 strikeouts to 17 walks in 79.1 innings. He made it through just three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals his last time out, giving up five runs.

He’s up against righty Seth Lugo, who makes his ninth start of the season. Lugo, playing in his first season with the Padres after spending the first seven years of his MLB career with the New York Mets, is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA, a 3.95 FIP, and 38 strikeouts to 11 walks in 41.2 innings. He also got rocked in his last game, allowing five runs in just two innings to the Baltimore Orioles.

And so begins the battle of pitchers trying to bounce back. May the best man win. Or, more importantly, may the Giants.

Lineups

WAR figures from Fangraphs

Giants

Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 139 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 119 OPS+ (+2.6 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 133 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — LF — 107 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) Mike Yastrzemski (L) — RF — 118 OPS+ (+1.3 WAR) Luis Matos (R) — CF — 109 OPS+ (+0.2 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 131 OPS+ (+1.2 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 86 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) David Villar (R) — 1B — 58 OPS+ (0.0 WAR)

P. Anthony DeSclafani — RHP — 3.84 FIP (+1.3 WAR)

Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) — RF — 150 OPS+ (+2.7 WAR) Juan Soto (L) — LF — 152 OPS+ (+2.4 WAR) Manny Machado (R) — 3B — 91 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) Xander Bogaerts (R) — SS — 110 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Jake Cronenworth (L) — 1B — 91 OPS+ (+0.1 WAR) Rougned Odor (L) — DH — 111 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Ha-Seong Kim (R) — 2B — 100 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Trent Grisham (L) — CF — 84 OPS+ (+0.3 WAR) Austin Nola (R) — C — 34 OPS+ (-0.7 WAR)

P. Seth Lugo — RHP — 3.95 FIP (+0.8 WAR)

Game #73

Who: San Francisco Giants (40-32) vs. San Diego Padres (35-37)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM