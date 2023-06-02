After a day off on Thursday, the San Francisco Giants are back in action for a home series against one of the best and most exciting teams in baseball: the Baltimore Orioles, who are reaping the draft rewards of a four-year stretch in which they went 178-368. This should be a fun one!

The Giants are giving the rock to their best pitcher, righty Logan Webb, who is clicking after a slow start to the year. In 11 starts this year, Webb is 4-5 with a 2.75 ERA, a 3.29 FIP, and 76 strikeouts to 14 walks in 72 innings. He struck out 11 batters in a dominant outing his last time out, and has given up just three runs in 27 innings over his last four starts. He’s made it through six innings in 10 of his 11 starts.

On the other side is righty Dean Kremer, who is in his fourth season. In 11 starts, the Stockton native is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA, a 4.61 FIP, and 48 strikeouts to 17 walks in 59 innings. He gave up three runs in 6.1 innings against the Texas Rangers his last time out.

Time to get back in the win column, and back above .500, Giants. Enjoy the game!

Game #57

Who: San Francisco Giants (28-28) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (27-27)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network, out of market only (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM