It’s time for a new series, and the San Francisco Giants are back at home. Normally this is a very good thing, but given that the Giants have won nine straight road games, it’s maybe a curse. And it doesn’t help that they’re playing a talent-stacked San Diego Padres team. And it also doesn’t help that the Giants are super banged-up right now.

But they’re still winning. So here’s to them continuing that.

It’s a bullpen game, and with John Brebbia on the IL, the Giants are turning to righty Ryan Walker to kick things off. Walker is pitching in his 12th career game, after making his MLB debut in in late May. He’s pretty close to cementing a role in the bullpen, as he’s 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA, a 1.84 FIP, and 15 strikeouts to two walks in 14.2 innings. He’s pitched two straight scoreless outings, and three straight games without an earned run.

For the Padres it’s a player who shares a surname with Walker, as long as you pronounce it in a Boston accent: Michael Wacha. A righty, Wacha has had a lovely career and a strong season, but I’ll always remember him for one thing: he made exactly one appearance in the 2014 postseason, and gave up the home run to Travis Ishikawa. Literally. On the year, Wacha is 7-2 with a 2.89 ERA, a 3.40 FIP, and 69 strikeouts to 21 walks in 74.2 innings. He’s been on fire lately, pitching a combined 12.2 shutout innings in his last two starts.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

WAR numbers from Fangraphs

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 143 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 147 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 123 OPS+ (+2.6 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — LF — 111 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Mike Yastrzemski (L) — RF — 108 OPS+ (+1.0 WAR) Luis Matos (R) — CF — 167 OPS+ (+0.2 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 87 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 135 OPS+ (+1.2 WAR) David Villar (R) — 3B — 49 OPS+ (-0.1 WAR)

P. Ryan Walker — RHP — 1.84 FIP (+0.4)

Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) — RF — 152 OPS+ (+2.8 WAR) Juan Soto (L) — LF — 145 OPS+ (+2.2 WAR) Manny Machado (R) — 3B — 93 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Xander Bogaerts (R) — SS — 112 OPS+ (+2.1 WAR) Jake Cronenworth (L) — 1B — 93 OPS+ (+0.3 WAR) Gary Sánchez (R) — C — 117 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) Rougned Odor (L) — DH — 106 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Ha-Seong Kim (R) — 2B — 100 OPS+ (+1.7 WAR) Trent Grisham (L) — CF — 88 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR)

P. Michael Wacha — RHP — 3.40 FIP (+2.0 WAR)

Game #72

Who: San Francisco Giants (39-32) vs. San Diego Padres (35-36)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM