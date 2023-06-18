It’s time for the series finale between the perfect San Francisco Giants and the wholly immoral Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s been a fun series for the Giants and their fans. The Giants entered the seventh inning of Game 1 trailing 4-0 and being no-hit, and still won. In Game 2 they had their second-largest victory ever at Dodger Stadium, winning 15-0.

Now they get a chance for a sweep. It would be their third consecutive road sweep and, amazingly, it would result in the Giants leapfrogging the Dodgers in the standings. I’m in favor. I’m guessing you are, too.

The Giants are turning to their ace, righty Logan Webb. In 14 starts this year, Webb is 5-6 with a 3.15 ERA, a 3.61 FIP, and 91 strikeouts to 17 walks in 91.1 innings. Webb, who gave up three runs in seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals his last time out, leads the National League in walks per nine innings (1.7) and strikeouts per walk (5.35). He’s excelled at pitching deep (by today’s standards) into games, as he’s made it through at least six innings in 12 of his 14 starts. Although after using just one member of the bullpen yesterday, that’s less important for the Giants right now.

On the other side is righty Tony Gonsolin. A first-time All-Star a year ago, Gonsolin is making his 10th start of the year, and is 4-1 with a 1.93 ERA, a 4.25 FIP, and 36 strikeouts to 18 walks in 46.2 innings. He pitched six shutout innings against the Chicago White Sox in his last outing.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans. Happy Father’s Day! Beat LA!

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B Joc Pederson (L) — DH Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B Michael Conforto (L) — LF Mike Yastrzemski (L) — RF Luis Matos (R) — CF Blake Sabol (L) — C Brandon Crawford (L) — SS Casey Schmitt (R) — 3B

P. Logan Webb — RHP

Dodgers

Mookie Betts (R) — SS Freddie Freeman (L) — 1B Will Smith (R) — C David Peralto (L) — LF J.D. Martinez (R) — DH James Outman (L) — CF Miguel Vargas (R) — 2B Jason Heyward (L) — RF Michael Busch (L) — 3B

P. Tony Gonsolin — RHP

Game #71

Who: San Francisco Giants (38-32) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (39-32)

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: 1:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network, out of market only (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM