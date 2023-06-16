It is once again time to Beat LA. The San Francisco Giants are visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers, and we kinda had to wait for this one. Not only is it just the second series between the two rivals (thanks, new rules/schedule), but it’s been a while since they played. They had a very early game Wednesday (10:15 a.m. PT), Thursday off, and a late night game today. That’s a long time between games in baseball!

Roster note: while the Giants are expected to activate Alex Wood for Saturday’s game, their roster remains the same for today. There’s expected to be an injury update on J.D. Davis soon, but he said before the game that he’s hopeful that he’ll be available off the bench.

And also: Giant Killer Max Muncy has been placed on the 10-day Injured List. We do not celebrate injuries. But we do sometimes breathe a sigh of relief.

It’s a bullpen game for the Giants, with righty John Brebbia getting the start. Brebbia is 2-0 on the year, with a 3.25 ERA, a 2.66 FIP, and 35 strikeouts to nine walks in 27.2 innings. In seven games and eight innings as an opener this year, Brebbia has allowed six hits, three walks, and one run, with nine strikeouts. It’s likely that lefty Sean Manaea, who has been pitching very well lately, will eat a big chunk of innings out of the bullpen.

For as scary as the Dodgers cast of pitchers is and has been over the years, they’re going in the scariest route tonight: a debuting player. Righty Emmet Sheehan is getting the start in his first career game. A 23 year old, Sheehan has a 1.86 ERA, a 3.21 FIP, and 88 strikeouts to 23 walks in 53.1 innings for the Dodgers AA affiliate. He has not played in AAA, interestingly. The Dodgers and Giants AA affiliates play in different leagues, so the Giants rookies won’t be familiar with Sheehan, either.

BEAT LA.

Lineups

WAR figures from Fangraphs.

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 140 OPS+ (+1.8 WAR) Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 151 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 126 OPS+ (+2.7 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — LF — 116 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR) Wilmer Flores (R) — 3B — 106 OPS+ (+0.2 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 150 OPS+ (+1.2 WAR) Mike Yastrzemski (L) — RF — 114 OPS+ (+1.1 WAR) Luis Matos (R) — CF — 85 OPS+ (0.0 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 75 OPS+ (+0.3 WAR)

P. John Brebbia — RHP — 2.66 FIP (+0.6 WAR)

Dodgers

Mookie Betts (R) — RF — 138 OPS+ (+3.0 WAR) Freddie Freeman (L) — 1B — 159 OPS+ (+3.2 WAR) Will Smith (R) — C — 144 OPS+ (+2.4 WAR) J.D. Martinez (R) — DH — 134 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR) David Peralta (L) — LF — 87 OPS+ (+0.2 WAR) Miguel Vargas (R) — 2B — 96 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR) Chris Taylor (R) — 3B — 93 OPS+ (+1.0 WAR) Jonny DeLuca (R) — CF — 44 OPS+ (-0.1 WAR) Miguel Rojas (R) — SS — 42 OPS+ (-0.3 WAR)

P. Emmet Sheehan — RHP — MLB debut

Game #69 (nice)

Who: San Francisco Giants (36-32) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (39-30)

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: 7:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network, out of market only (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM