Happy Friday, San Francisco Giants fans.

Do you want to know something tragic? Luis Matos has not yet had a chance in his career to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers. Neither has Patrick Bailey. Neither has Casey Schmitt. Neither has Ryan Walker.

But do you want to know the good news? That changes today, when the Giants head to Chavez Ravine to take on their bitter rivals. I’m really excited. Unless the Giants don’t do very well, in which case I’m really dreading this.

The Giants had an off day on Thursday in Los Angeles, and many players spent the day at Disneyland, as one does.

Off day adventure at the Happiest Place on Earth pic.twitter.com/hxWJNQr1Ik — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 16, 2023

How wholesome!

I’m sure some others were over in Beverly Hills at the Los Angeles Country Club, where the US Open was kicking off ... that’s certainly where Dave Flemming was, we know that much (because he told us [also because he likes golf]).

But now it’s business time, and there’s no business like beating the Dodgers at their own stadium business. So I humbly request that the Giants do exactly that, starting tonight, including tomorrow, and concluding on Sunday.

The Giants haven’t fully set their rotation for the series, but they probably have. Tonight’s game features opener John Brebba, and probably a healthy dose of Sean Manaea. Perhaps we see Keaton Winn or Tristan Beck back if J.D. Davis is placed on the Injured List. On Sunday it’s Logan Webb. On Saturday? Presumably Alex Wood, but we’ll see.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Dodgers start their series tonight at 7:10 p.m. PT.

BEAT LA.