After sweeping the Colorado Rockies on the road, the San Francisco Giants are now in danger of being swept at home. They’ll have to win this afternoon’s game against the Chicago Cubs in order to avoid the sweep.

The Giants are turning to opener John Brebbia for the second straight game. It may not have resulted in a win on Saturday, but Brebbia pitched two perfect innings, so you certainly can’t fault him. In 27 games this year, Brebbia is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA, a 2.60 FIP, and 34 strikeouts to eight walks in 26.2 innings.

For the Cubs it’s righty Hayden Wesneski, who makes his 11th appearance (10th start) in his first full season (he pitched in six games last year in his debut). He’s 2-2 on the year, with a 4.72 ERA, a 5.64 FIP, and 36 strikeouts to 12 walks in 47.2 innings.

Please don’t get no-hit until the eighth inning again, Giants.

Game #65

Who: San Francisco Giants (32-32) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-36)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network, out of market only (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM