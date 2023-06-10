After sweeping the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, the San Francisco Giants are in danger of losing a home series against the Chicago Cubs. They lost Friday’s series opener 3-2, so they’ll have to sweep the weekend games to win the series. That, it goes without saying, starts with this game.

Quick roster note: the Giants reinstated and optioned Joey Bart before the game.

The Giants are using right-handed pitcher John Brebbia as an opener. In 26 appearances this year, Brebbia is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA, a 2.63 FIP, and 33 strikeouts to eight walks in 24.2 innings. He’s been an opener five times this year, and given up five hits, two walks, and one run in five innings, with seven strikeouts. I would assume we’ll see a fair amount of lefty Sean Manaea at some point during the game ... Manaea’s been pitching very well lately.

For the Cubs it’s righty Kyle Hendricks, a veteran who is making just his fourth start of the year. Hendricks is 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA, a 3.73 FIP, and 12 strikeouts to five walks in 15.1 innings. He gave up four runs in six innings against the San Diego Padres his last time out.

Enjoy the game everyone!

Lineups

WAR figures courtesy of Fangraphs.

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 143 OPS+ (+1.8 WAR) Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 124 OPS+ (+2.3 WAR) Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 133 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 134 OPS+ (+1.8 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 119 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR) Mike Yastrzemski (L) — CF — 108 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR) Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 72 OPS+ (0.0 WAR) Blake Sabol (L) — C — 104 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 75 OPS+ (+0.3 WAR)

P. John Brebbia — RHP — 2.63 FIP (+0.5 WAR)

Cubs

Mike Tauchman (L) — CF — 90 OPS+ (+0.2 WAR) Nico Hoerner (R) — 2B — 97 OPS+ (+1.6 WAR) Christopher Morel (R) — RF — 146 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR) Ian Happ (S) — LF — 114 OPS+ (+1.2 WAR) Dansby Swanson (R) — SS — 106 OPS+ (+2.4 WAR) Trey Mancini (R) — DH — 81 OPS+ (-0.6 WAR) Matt Mervis (L) — 1B — 42 OPS+ (-0.6 WAR) Miguel Amaya (R) — C — 118 OPS+ (+0.2 WAR) Nick Madrigal (R) — 3B — 58 OPS+ (-0.1 WAR)

P. Kyle Hendricks — RHP — 3.73 FIP (+0.3 WAR)

Game #64

Who: San Francisco Giants (32-31) vs. Chicago Cubs (27-36)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 4:35 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: FOX (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM