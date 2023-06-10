Happy weekend, San Francisco Giants fans.

The Giants entered their three game series against the Chicago Cubs with just one pitcher scheduled: Anthony DeSclafani, who started Friday’s 3-2 series opening loss. Saturday and Sunday’s starters were listed as “TBD” or “Undecided,” depending on your source.

That’s no longer the case for Saturday. The Giants have, predictably, turned to John Brebbia to be an opener yet again. It’s a role he’s gotten familiar with due to starting pitcher injuries. In all likelihood, we’ll see a good chunk of innings out of Sean Manaea after Brebbia’s day is over.

But Sunday remains undecided, and Alex Wood and Ross Stripling remain injured. And the bullpen will probably be a little depleted. None of the Giants starters will be rested.

So what will the Giants do? A second straight bullpen game? Call up Sean Hjelle or Keaton Winn for a spot start? Sign Madison Bumgarner to a one-day contract?

Stay tuned to find out.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play the Cubs on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. PT and on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.