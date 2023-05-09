Happy Tuesday, San Francisco Giants fans.

The Giants have a fair number of regulars who are on the Injured List, and on Monday the Giants offered an update on most of them. And the updates are encouraging!

Shortstop Brandon Crawford hasn’t had a great season, but he’s still been missed, as he’s been better on both ends of the field than the player who replaced him on the roster, Brett Wisely (who is getting better every day, admittedly, and looks like a quality depth piece). But Crawford is eligible to come off the Injured List on Wednesday, and it looks like he should be back imminently.

Sounds as if Brandon Crawford will be ready or close to ready to come off the IL when eligible Wednesday. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) May 8, 2023

Left-handed pitcher Alex Wood is likely to come back this week as well. Wood made a rehab start on Sunday with AAA Sacramento, and it looks as though he’ll take the mound later this week when the Giants will be in Arizona.

Alex Wood (hamstring strain) threw 3.2 IP in a rehab assignment yesterday and told Gabe Kapler he feels ready, Kapler said.



Nothing in stone, but all signs point to Wood returning from IL to start later this week. — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) May 8, 2023

That would certainly be nice, given how much Sean Manaea and Ross Stripling have been struggling.

Mike Yastrzemski, who looked like he might have a very serious hamstring injury but ended up with a rather mild one, has started hitting and throwing, and will run today.

Brandon Crawford (calf strain) currently running in the Oracle Park outfield and he’s ramping up baseball activities, per Giants medical update.



Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring) is hitting and throwing; will run tomorrow, per team. — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) May 8, 2023

If Yaz is out much longer, the Giants might turn back to Bryce Johnson, who suffered a concussion earlier in the year. Johnson began a rehab assignment with AAA Sacramento on Saturday, and was reinstated on Monday, but immediately optioned.

Getting healthier: never a bad thing. In baseball and in life.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play their second game of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.