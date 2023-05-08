It’s time for a new series, and the Washington Nationals are in town to visit the San Francisco Giants. The good news is that the Nationals should be very, very bad. The bad news is that they’ve been a remarkably pesky team so far this year.

Getting the first crack at them is right-handed pitcher Anthony DeSclafani, who has been sensational a year after missing most of the season with an injury. In six starts, DeSclafani is 3-1 with a 2.13 ERA, a 3.38 FIP, and 30 strikeouts to three walks in 38 innings. He leads the league in WHIP (0.816) and leads the Majors in walks per nine innings (0.7). His last start was a masterpiece, as he pitched eight shutout innings against the Houston Astros, allowing just three hits.

On the other side is right-hander Jake Irvin, who will be pitching in just the second game of his career. He made his MLB debut on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, and gave up two hits, four walks, and one run in 4.1 innings, with three strikeouts.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 162 OPS+ Thairo Estrada (R) — SS — 157 OPS+ Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 99 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 138 OPS+ Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 68 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 82 OPS+ Blake Sabol (L) — C — 119 OPS+ Brett Wisely (L) — 2B — -5 OPS+ Cal Stevenson (L) — CF — -7 OPS+

P. Anthony DeSclafani — RHP — 3.38 FIP

Nationals

Lane Thomas (R) — RF — 102 OPS+ Luis García (L) — 2B — 107 OPS+ Keibert Ruiz (S) — C — 90 OPS+ Joey Meneses (R) — DH — 87 OPS+ Jeimer Candelario (S) — 3B — 83 OPS+ Dominic Smith (L) — 1B — 78 OPS+ Alex Call (R) — CF — 82 OPS+ CJ Abrams (L) — SS — 94 OPS+ Stone Garrett (R) — LF — 110 OPS+

P. Jake Irvin — RHP — 5.43 FIP

Game #34

Who: San Francisco Giants (15-18) vs. Washington Nationals (14-20)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM