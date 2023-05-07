After beating the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 4-1 on Saturday night, the San Francisco Giants have won four straight games, and have taken their last two series, against two very good teams. And now they’ll go for something that they’ve yet to achieve all season: a sweep. A win gives them a sweep, and a whole bunch of momentum going into a three-game home series against a not very good Washington Nationals team.

The Giants are giving the ball to righty Ross Stripling, who has been struggling in his first year with the team. In six games (three starts), the veteran is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA, a 6.17 FIP, and 19 strikeouts to five walks in 20.2 innings. His last game was his best game of the year, when he gave up two runs in five innings of work against the Houston Astros.

For the Brewers it’s righty Adrian Houser, who will be making his season debut. Houser finished last year with a 6-10 record, a 4.73 ERA, a 4.29 FIP, and just 69 strikeouts to 47 walks in 102.2 innings. So a good chance for the Giants to cut down on their strikeouts!

Enjoy the game and go Giants!

Game #33

Who: San Francisco Giants (15-17) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (18-15)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM