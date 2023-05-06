Time for Game 2 of the home series between the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers. After winning Game 1 by a score of 6-4, the Giants are in position to win their second straight series if they can take this game ... and their second straight series against two very good teams, I might add. A win tonight would also give the Giants a four-game winning streak.

They’ve got the man on the mound to get them there, as they’re turning to right-hander Alex Cobb, who has arguably been their best pitcher this season. In 6 starts, Cobb is 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA, a 3.00 FIP, and 33 strikeouts to 4 walks in 33.1 innings. Cobb’s last two games have been spectacular. Last weekend he gave up 3 runs in 5 innings to the San Diego Padres, but given that the game was played at 7,000+ feet in Mexico City, against a dinger-mashing team, that’s basically like throwing a complete game shutout. And his last game before that was a complete game shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals ... one of just five complete game shutouts that have been thrown this year in the Majors.

For the Brewers it’s righty Colin Rea, a righty who is off to a rough start to the season. In 4 starts, Rea is 0-2 with a 4.79 ERA, a 5.44 FIP, and 18 strikeouts to 8 walks in 20.2 innings. He’s given up 4 home runs already this year, so that’s good news for the Giants, who hit a lot of them. Rea is coming off perhaps his best showing of the year, when he struck out 9 Los Angeles Angels batters in 5 innings, while giving up 2 runs.

Go Giants! Win please!

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 170 OPS+ Thairo Estrada (R) — SS — 145 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 138 OPS+ Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 126 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 94 OPS+ Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 76 OPS+ Joey Bart (R) — C — 91 OPS+ Brett Wisely (L) — 2B — -49 OPS+ Cal Stevenson (L) — CF — 33 OPS+ (7 PAs)

P. Alex Cobb — RHP — 3.00 FIP

Brewers

Christian Yelich (L) — LF — 91 OPS+ Jesse Winker (L) — DH — 89 OPS+ Willy Adames (R) — SS — 98 OPS+ Rowdy Tellez (L) — 1B — 144 OPS+ William Contreras (R) — C — 111 OPS+ Brian Anderson (R) — RF — 116 OPS+ Brice Turang (L) — 2B — 79 OPS+ Owen Miller (R) — 3B — 89 OPS+ Joey Wiemer (R) — CF — 72 OPS+

P. Colin Rea — RHP — 5.44 FIP

Game #32

Who: San Francisco Giants (14-17) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (18-14)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 4:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM