It’s time for a new series! The San Francisco Giants will look to build on their two consecutive wins against the defending champion Houston Astros tonight, as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers, a team that it also quite good.

The Giants are turning to lefty Sean Manaea for the series opener. Manaea has been pretty slow out of the gates in his first year with the team, as he’s 0-1 with a 7.85 ERA, a 7.62 FIP, and 21 strikeouts to 11 walks in 18.1 innings this year. He got rocked in his last game, but seeing as how that was played at the equivalent of Coors Field on stilts, we can look past it.

On the other side is right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes, the 2021 Cy Young Award winner. It’s been a down year by Burnes’ elite standards, as he is 3-1 with a 4.01 ERA, a 4.17 FIP, and 27 strikeouts to 11 walks in 33.2 innings. But he was pretty good in his last outing, holding the Los Angeles Angels to just one run in six innings.

Go Giants! Win please!

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. — 1B — 171 OPS+ Thairo Estrada — SS — 148 OPS+ J.D. Davis — 3B — 129 OPS+ Joc Pederson — DH — 127 OPS+ Mitch Haniger — LF — 124 OPS+ Michael Conforto — RF — 79 OPS+ Joey Bart — C — 107 OPS+ Brett Wisely — 2B — -77 OPS+ Cal Stevenson — CF — 54 OPS+ (4 PAs)

P. Sean Manaea — LHP — 7.62 FIP

Brewers

William Contreras — DH — 110 OPS+ Owen Miller — 2B — 90 OPS+ Willy Adames — SS — 91 OPS+ Christian Yelich — LF — 96 OPS+ Brian Anderson — 3B — 119 OPS+ Luke Voit — 1B — 43 OPS+ Victor Caratini — C — 144 OPS+ Tyrone Taylor — RF — 26 OPS+ Joey Wiemer — CF — 71 OPS+

P. Corbin Burnes — RHP — 4.17 FIP

Game #31

Who: San Francisco Giants (13-17) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (18-13)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM