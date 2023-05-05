Happy Friday, San Francisco Giants fans.

After a Thursday off day to clear themselves of their ... uhh ... umm ... ahem ... gastrointestinal issues, the Giants are back in action tonight, which is exciting. Baseball! We do love it, don’t we.

On Thursday a tiny amount of drama showed up from the Giants, in the form of president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi clapping back at former Giant Mauricio Dubón.

This whole story is either funny or sad, depending on your vantage point, because I’m fairly certain Zaidi is the most mild-mannered person in the organization. And I’m pretty sure Dubón is the most mild-mannered player who’s been on the team in years.

In case you missed it, Dubón took shots at the Giants organization after he was the catalyst in a Houston Astros win over the Giants on Monday. He said that he “was not treated the right way” while with the Giants, and said “thank god” that he wasn’t on the team anymore. While Dubón said he regretted his words (but not the sentiment), the message was heard loud and clear. Shortly afterwards, Giants manager Gabe Kapler responded, addressing Dubón’s frustration with playing time.

Kapler said he’s happy Dubon is having success, hopes that continues once this series ends. On his comments: “When players are not getting all the opportunities they want and not performing, generally speaking, they’re not overjoyed.” He said he feels Dubon got a fair shot in SF. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 2, 2023

Zaidi waited until the series ended — the Giants won 2-1 — to make his comments. And while I wouldn’t call them fiery, they’re some of the most fiery we’ve heard from him in his four and a half years at the helm of the organization.

Farhan Zaidi on Mauricio Dubon's comment's from Monday:



"There must have been detour on the high road that night." #SFGiants



ZING! check out the full interview on the all new @KNBR app! — Adam Copeland (@Adamcopes) May 5, 2023

Well then.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off a new series tonight when they host the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:15 p.m. PT.