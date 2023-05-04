Guess who?

Fellow SB Nation site Royals Review had this feature go up during Spring Training, which makes a whole lot of sense, but I figure, let’s see what happens when I used San Francisco Giants Baseball-Reference pages including this season. Can you guess the Giant based solely on their stats?

Now, the Royals site ropes in the years and the teams that the dude played on and I think for our purposes that would make this too easy. Brandon Crawford and Michael Conforto and Mitch Haniger have such obvious stat lines just based on which teams they’ve played for over the years that it doesn’t really work if I include them. On the other hand, the Giants have played just 30 games this season, so, I think if you just go to the last line you’ll be able to guess almost all of these guys.

So, there are hitters and pitchers on the list, not all of these players will be on this year’s team, but I promise there are only a few. And, just to get it out of the way, here’s what Barry Bonds’ page would look like in this format:

If I didn’t size these properly, you can always click on the image to enlarge it. Okay, ready? Here we go:

1. Who’s this Giant?

2. Who’s this Giant?

3. Who’s this Giant?

4. Who’s this Giant?

5. Who’s this Giant?

6. Who’s this Giant?

7. Who’s this Giant?

8. Who’s this Giant?

9. Who’s this Giant?

10. Who’s this Giant?

Don’t worry. I know this is a very easy test. Put your answers down below.