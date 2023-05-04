Thursday BP: Alex Wood could return sooner than expected

Good morning, baseball fans!

Last month, the San Francisco Giants’ outlook for Alex Wood’s return was not great. After exiting the game on April 18th with a hamstring injury, Wood was placed on the 15-day injured list, with manager Gabe Kapler saying that the starter was likely to miss “several weeks, at least.”

However, Wood pitched two simulated innings on Tuesday, indicating that a rehab stint and subsequent return to the team could be coming soon, which would provide some stability for a team who has been playing rotation Jenga since his injury.

Wood was off to a strong early start this season, with a 1.80 ERA, 3.57 FIP, with six walks to 11 strikeouts in 10 innings/three starts. The Giants will be happy to have him back.

What time do the Giants play today?

They do not, instead they’ll be traveling back to San Francisco to welcome the Milwaukee Brewers to Oracle Park this weekend.