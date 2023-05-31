It’s time for the series finale between the San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates. After dropping Tuesday’s contest, the Giants need a win to secure the series. With a win, the Giants would take their fifth straight series. With a loss, they would move back to .500, and drop their first series since losing three of four against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 11-14.

So ... win, please! Unfortunately, they’ll be without their hottest hitter, as Michael Conforto unfortunately looks like he may be headed for the Injured List.

Giants are less optimistic about Michael Conforto’s heel than they were last night. He has a pretty noticeable limp going and is getting an MRI and X-ray right now. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 31, 2023

The Giants are giving the ball to lefty Alex Wood, who makes his eighth appearance (seventh start) in a year that’s been shortened by injuries and, relatedly, a short leash (his last start was his first time throwing more than 75 pitches in a game this year). He’s 1-0 on the season, with a 3.51 ERA, a 4.53 FIP, and 26 strikeouts to 13 walks in 25.2 innings. He gave up just one run in 5.2 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers his last time out, though he walked five batters.

For the Pirates it’s righty Mitch Keller, who is having a lovely season. In 11 starts this season, the 27 year old is 6-1 with a 3.01 ERA, a 3.01 FIP, and 85 strikeouts to 16 walks in 68.2 innings. His last outing was arguably his worst this year, as he gave up six runs in as many innings to the Seattle Mariners. In his three prior starts, he gave up just two runs in 22 innings. He has struck out at least eight batters in each of his last six starts.

Go Giants! Win the game and the series, please!

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 135 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 130 OPS+ Mike Yastrzemski (L) — CF — 111 OPS+ Wilmer Flores (R) — DH — 91 OPS+ Blake Sabol (L) — LF — 109 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — RF — 83 OPS+ Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 143 OPS+ Casey Schmitt (R) — SS — 119 OPS+ Brett Wisely (L) — 2B — 36 OPS+

P. LHP — Alex Wood — 4.53 FIP

Pirates

Andrew McCutchen (R) — DH — 119 OPS+ Bryan Reynolds (S) — LF — 127 OPS+ Connor Joe (R) — 1B — 118 OPS+ Rodolfo Castro (S) — 2B — 113 OPS+ Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) — 3B — 66 OPS+ Jack Suwinski (L) — RF — 134 OPS+ Chris Owings (R) — SS — 6 OPS+ Ji Hwan Bae (L) — CF — 86 OPS+ Austin Hedges (R) — C — 20 OPS+

P. Mitch Keller — RHP — 3.01 FIP

Game #56

Who: San Francisco Giants (28-27) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (27-27)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network, out of market only (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM