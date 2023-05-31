Happy Wednesday, San Francisco Giants fans!

When the Giants were struggling earlier in the year, it was easy to point to all the injured players, and get excited for their returns. But now that the team is humming right along, it’s understandable if people forget about the number of players that are still injured.

For instance, how many of you were surprised when the Giants activated reliever Luke Jackson on Tuesday? He was off most people’s radars!

Anyway, the team offered up some updates on Tuesday for a trio of Giants, none of which are ready to return, but all of which are eligible to.

Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, catcher Joey Bart could begin a rehab assignment with AAA Sacramento this weekend, as he recovers from a sore groin.

Designated hitter Joc Pederson, meanwhile, who is dealing with a hand contusion and hasn’t been able to grip a bat, started hitting off a tee.

Meanwhile right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling, who hit the IL with a sore back, has started playing catch again.

The Giants will have some roster moves to figure out when those players are healthy, and that’s before we get into Thairo Estrada, who is also on the Injured List.

Champagne problems to be sure, but it will be interesting to see what the team does, especially since two youngsters brought up to fill injury voids — Patrick Bailey and Ryan Walker — look here to stay.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants conclude their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates this afternoon at 12:45 p.m. PT.