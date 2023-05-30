After a 14-4 shellacking on Monday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will face the Pittsburgh Pirates with a chance to win their fifth consecutive series. And if they lose — which I hope they don’t! — they’ll get another chance on Wednesday. I’d prefer if that game were for a sweep!

The Giants are turning to right-handed pitcher John Brebbia to serve as the opener. Brebbia, who is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA, a 2.01 FIP, and 31 strikeouts to seven walks in 22 innings this year, has excelled as both a late-inning reliever and as an opener. He’s pitched seven consecutive games without allowing a run, and has given up just two hits and no runs the three times he’s been an opener this year.

On the other side is righty Johan Oviedo, a 25 year old in his fourth season. In 10 starts this year, Oviedo is 3-4 with a 4.70 ERA, a 4.11 FIP, and 48 strikeouts to 25 walks in 53.2 innings. The Giants will surely try to prey on that walk rate. In his last start, Oviedo gave up three runs in 5.2 innings against the dangerous Texas Rangers.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans. Go Giants! Get the pre-sweep!

Game #55

Who: San Francisco Giants (28-26) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (26-27)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network, out of market only (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM