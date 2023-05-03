5/3 Gamethread: Giants @ Astros

The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game series against the Houston Astros today at Minute Maid Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 4.10 ERA, 3.98 FIP, with five walks to 43 strikeouts in 37.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 6-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, in which he allowed two runs on seven hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in six and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Astros left-hander Framber Valdez, who enters today’s game with a 2.54 ERA, 3.57 FIP, with eight walks to 37 strikeouts in 39 innings pitched. His last start was in the Astros’ 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, in which he allowed three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts in seven innings.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater, CF Thairo Estrada, SS Mitch Haniger, LF J.D. Davis, 3B Wilmer Flores, DH Michael Conforto, RF David Villar, 2B Joey Bart, C LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B

P: Logan Webb, RHP

Astros

Mauricio Dubón, 2B Alex Bregman, 3B Yordan Alvarez, LF José Abreu, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Jeremy Peña, SS Jake Meyers, CF David Hensley, DH Martín Maldonado, C

P: Framber Valdez, LHP

Game #30

Who: San Francisco Giants (12-17) vs. Houston Astros (17-13)

Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

When: 11:10 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out of market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM