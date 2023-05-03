5/3 Gamethread: Giants @ Astros

The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game series against the Houston Astros today at Minute Maid Park.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 4.10 ERA, 3.98 FIP, with five walks to 43 strikeouts in 37.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 6-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, in which he allowed two runs on seven hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in six and two thirds innings.
He’ll be facing off against Astros left-hander Framber Valdez, who enters today’s game with a 2.54 ERA, 3.57 FIP, with eight walks to 37 strikeouts in 39 innings pitched. His last start was in the Astros’ 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, in which he allowed three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts in seven innings.
Lineups
Giants
- Austin Slater, CF
- Thairo Estrada, SS
- Mitch Haniger, LF
- J.D. Davis, 3B
- Wilmer Flores, DH
- Michael Conforto, RF
- David Villar, 2B
- Joey Bart, C
- LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B
P: Logan Webb, RHP
Astros
- Mauricio Dubón, 2B
- Alex Bregman, 3B
- Yordan Alvarez, LF
- José Abreu, 1B
- Kyle Tucker, RF
- Jeremy Peña, SS
- Jake Meyers, CF
- David Hensley, DH
- Martín Maldonado, C
P: Framber Valdez, LHP
Game #30
Who: San Francisco Giants (12-17) vs. Houston Astros (17-13)
Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas
When: 11:10 a.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: MLB Network (out of market only)
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM
