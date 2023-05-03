Wednesday BP: Webb loses bet to Crawford, wears Warriors jersey to BP

Good morning, baseball fans!

We’ve all been there. You start trash talking with a friend, family member or colleague about rival sports teams. Then it escalates to bets. And sure, you could bet money, but why not make them pay in embarrassment?

For San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb, that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday. Webb is a lifelong Sacramento Kings fan, and it was previously noted that bets had been made between himself and teammates Brandon Crawford and Joc Pederson, Golden State Warriors fans.

And now we know the extent of at least one of those bets, as Webb took to the field in Houston during batting practice yesterday wearing a Stephen Curry jersey.

For those who don’t follow basketball, the Warriors ousted the Kings in Game 7 of the first round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday. Webb, being a man of honor, paid his debts.

Webb confirmed that the bet was with Crawford, and per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle said that had the Kings won, Crawford would have had to wear a Jason Williams jersey.

Not to be left out, Pederson posted a video of Webb sporting the jersey on his Instagram account, in which Pederson can be heard attempting to coax Webb into saying “Go Warriors” as Webb recreates Curry’s signature “night night” pose.

Webb definitely lost a bet



(via @yungjoc650/IG) pic.twitter.com/5or0TfbybA — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) May 2, 2023

spot the difference challenge (IMPOSSIBLE) pic.twitter.com/uQErQsCyep — kate ⚾️ (@sfgiantskate) May 2, 2023

If you’re a Giants and Warriors fan, you truly love to see it. If you’re a Giants and Kings fan, well, condolences for salt in the wound.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up this series against the Houston Astros today at 11:10 a.m. PT.