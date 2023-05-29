It’s once again time for a new series, and the San Francisco Giants will look to win their fifth consecutive series. But before they can win a series they’ll have to win a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and get back in the win column, after a 7-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday snapped a three-game winning streak. Still, the Giants are winners of 10 of their last 13. Things are looking good.

Some quick news: Austin Slater is back! The right-handed hitting outfielder is returning from his second stint on the IL. Right-handed pitcher Tristan Beck, who has been throwing well, was optioned to AAA Sacramento. He’ll be back.

#SFGiants roster moves:



• RHP Tristan Beck optioned to Triple-A Sacramento



• OF Austin Slater returned from his rehab assignment and has been reinstated from the 10-day Injured List — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 29, 2023

The Giants are giving the ball to righty Anthony DeSclafani, who makes his 11th start. He’s 3-4 on the year, with a 3.43 ERA, a 3.57 FIP, and 47 strikeouts to nine walks in 60.1 innings. He struggled a bit his last time out, giving up seven runs, four earned runs, and two home runs in five innings against the Minnesota Twins.

On the other side is lefty Rich Hill, who has been pitching against the Giants since they were in New York. Hill, who turned 43 during Spring Training and is pitching for his 12th team, is 4-4 on the year with a 4.27 ERA, a 4.26 FIP, and 52 strikeouts to 17 walks in 52.2 innings. He got rocked his last time out, giving up five runs in 5.1 innings to the Texas Rangers.

Hill’s fourth career game was against the Giants. Their lineup that day was:

Omar Vizquel — SS

Edgardo Alfonzo — 3B

Lance Niekro — 1B

Moises Alou — RF

Pedro Feliz — LF

Mike Matheny — C

Marquis Grissom — CF

Deivi Cruz — 2B

Jason Schmidt — RHP

Amazing. Go Giants!

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater (R) — LF — 143 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 125 OPS+ Wilmer Flores (R) — 1B — 95 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — RF — 78 OPS+ Casey Schmitt (R) — 2B — 120 OPS+ Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 125 OPS+ David Villar (R) — DH — 47 OPS+ Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 62 OPS+ Bryce Johnson (S) — CF — 46 OPS+

P. Anthony DeSclafani — RHP — 3.57 FIP

Pirates

Tucupita Marcano (L) — SS — 116 OPS+ Bryan Reynolds (S) — LF — 131 OPS+ Andrew McCutchen (R) — DH — 123 OPS+ Jack Suwinski (L) — CF — 125 OPS+ Connor Joe (R) — 1B — 115 OPS+ Ji Hwan Bae (L) — 2B — 92 OPS+ Rodolfo Castro (S) — 3B — 116 OPS+ Josh Palacios (L) — RF — 59 OPS+ Austin Hedges (R) — C — 24 OPS+

P. Rich Hill — LHP — 4.26 FIP

Game #54

Who: San Francisco Giants (27-26) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (26-26)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 2:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM