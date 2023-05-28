After a 3-1 win on Saturday night, the San Francisco Giants have an opportunity for their first four-game sweep of the year, as they close out their road series against the Milwaukee Brewers. They’re playing really well right now. It’s exciting.

Pitching for the Giants is righty Alex Cobb, who is 4-1 on the year, with a 2.17 ERA, a 3.39 FIP, and 52 strikeouts to 14 walks in 58 innings.

For the Brewers it’s righty Colin Rea, who is 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA, a 5.24 FIP, and 29 strikeouts to 15 walks in 36.1 innings.

Go Giants! Win the Game! Sweep!

Game #53

Who: San Francisco Giants (27-25) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (27-25)

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

When: 11:10 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM