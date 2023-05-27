The San Francisco Giants are on quite a roll. After Friday night’s shellacking, the Giants are up on the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 in their four-game series, having won the two games by a combined score of 20-1. They’re above .500 for the first time all season. They’ve won nine of their last 11 games. And with a win today or tomorrow, they will have won four consecutive series against four teams with very realistic intentions of making the postseason.

Let’s see if they can do that today, in a tremendous pitching matchup between players who would have appeared on many preseason Cy Young ballots.

For the Giants it’s righty Logan Webb, who is 3-5 with a 2.91 ERA, a 3.58 ERA, and 65 strikeouts to 13 walks in 65 innings. After starting the season slow, Webb has been on fire lately, and has given up just two runs in 20 innings over his last three starts. He allowed no runs in six innings against the Miami Marlins his last time out, but left the game early due to back soreness. He avoided the IL, but the Giants gave him a few extra days to get right, as that start was a week ago.

On the other side is right-hander Corbin Burnes. The Cy Young winner in 2021, Burnes is having a down season relative to what we’ve come to expect from him. In 10 starts he’s 4-4 with a 3.97 ERA, a 4.82 FIP, and 51 strikeouts to 21 walks in 56.2 innings. He got rocked his last time out, giving up five runs in as many innings to the Houston Astros.

Game #52

Who: San Francisco Giants (26-25) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (27-24)

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

When: 1:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM