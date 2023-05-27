Happy long weekend, San Francisco Giants fans!

Before we get to the fun stuff, let’s get to the important stuff. There was a scary moment during the Giants 15-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, when a foul ball hit Brewers shortstop Willy Adames in the face. The Brewers were clearly rattled, and we had to wait for a while to get an Adames update.

Thankfully it’s a good update. According to the Brewers, Adames was “alert and responsive” the entire time, and does not have any fractures. He’s staying at a hospital overnight so that possible concussion symptoms can be monitored.

Heal up soon, Willy!

Now, onto the Giants news. The Giants have dropped a few fun videos lately, so I wanted to make sure you saw them. First, we have a new episode of Turnin’ Two, which features Amy G interviewing Logan Webb and J.D. Davis.

Scientists say that research proves it is impossible not to love these two dudes.

And then, for something a little more heartfelt, we have another Amy G video about Giants prospect Keaton Winn, and how he’s come from a rural town in Iowa to being on the doorstep of a debut with one of the most iconic franchises in MLB history.

Very cool stuff.

Speaking of cool videos, let’s watch all seven runs from yesterday’s third inning. Why not?

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants finish off their four-game series against the Brewers with a 1:10 p.m. game on Saturday and an 11:10 a.m. game on Sunday.