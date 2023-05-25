It’s time for the start of a new series. The San Francisco Giants, who have won three straight series against three good teams, are visiting the Milwaukee Brewers to kick off a four-game series. The Giants won two out of three games when the Brewers visited Oracle Park, but now the series is in Milwaukee.

The Giants are once again turning to an opener, though this time it’s not John Brebbia. Instead, it’s lefty Scott Alexander, who makes his 22nd appearance of the year. He’s 4-0 on the year, with a 4.42 ERA, a 3.82 FIP, and nine strikeouts to four walks in 18.1 innings. Alexander, who has gone five straight appearances without allowing a run, is an opener for the first time this year. He played the role four times last season, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing just three hits, no walks, and no runs. It’s not entirely clear who, if anyone, will get the bulk of the innings after Alexander. Tristan Beck pitched 2.2 innings three days ago, Sean Manaea pitched 3.2 innings three days ago, and Jakob Junis pitched a pair of innings four days ago.

For the Brewers its righty Julio Teherán. If you haven’t thought about Teherán, a two-time All-Star and 11-year veteran lately, well ... there’s a reason for that. This isn’t just his first game of the season, but it’s his first game since 2021, when he pitched ... wait for it ... one game. In all, Teherán has appeared in just 10 games since 2019.

Teherán, whose deal with the Brewers wasn’t finalized until earlier today, has spent the year pitching for the San Diego Padres AAA affiliate, where he had a 5.63 ERA and a 5.45 FIP. This is his first MLB game in 782 days.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 146 OPS+ Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 127 OPS+ Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 107 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 129 OPS+ Mike Yastrzemski (L) — CF — 105 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 45 OPS+ Blake Sabol (L) — DH — 123 OPS+ Casey Schmitt (R) — SS — 124 OPS+ Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 102 OPS+

P. Scott Alexander — LHP — 3.82 FIP

Brewers

Owen Miller (R) — 3B — 149 OPS+ Darin Ruf (R) — DH — 103 OPS+ Willy Adames (R) — SS — 84 OPS+ Christian Yelich (L) — LF — 107 OPS+ Brian Anderson (R) — RF — 113 OPS+ Victor Caratini (S) — C — 86 OPS+ Rowdy Tellez (L) — 1B — 140 OPS+ Joey Wiemer (R) — CF — 69 OPS+ Brice Turang (L) — 2B — 68 OPS+

P. Julio Teherán — RHP — season debut

Game #50

Who: San Francisco Giants (24-25) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (27-22)

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

When: 4:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM