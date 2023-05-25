Happy Thursday, San Francisco Giants fans.

You wouldn’t know it if you watched yesterday’s ugly 7-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins, but the Giants are currently playing some of the best baseball in the Majors. And part of the reason has been the influx of youth, which has provided not just additional talent, but a whole lot of energy and excitement.

I’ll be honest. Even as someone higher on him than most, I would have been shocked if you told me a few months ago that I’d be writing this article about Patrick Bailey in May. But here we are.

By now you already know what happened. Bailey got promoted from AA to AAA after just 14 games, then, aided by a Joey Bart IL stint, got promoted to the Majors after just 14 more games. So far he’s looked the part of a stud defensive catcher, while also providing some quality offense.

The Giants, as they so often do, did a great job with Bailey’s MLB debut, and that included another fantastic video of the exciting and emotional few days. This will put a smile on your face, and possibly a tear in your eye.

It’s fun seeing all the little things, and how human such a huge event is. The joy from Bailey’s coaches and teammates as his dream is actualized is so much fun to watch.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off a four-game road series with the Milwaukee Brewers tonight at 4:40 p.m. PT.