Good morning San Francisco Giants fans, and welcome to one of life’s greatest gifts: breakfast baseball!

After beating the Minnesota Twins in a thrilling 4-3 comeback game on Tuesday, the Giants have a chance for the sweep this morning. It would be their second sweep in their last three series, and their first on the road. It would also get them above .500 for the first time all year. So I vote in favor.

They’ll have one of their best pitchers on the mound as they try do it, as righty Anthony DeSclafani is getting the nod. DeSclafani is making his 10th start of the year, and is 3-3 with a 3.09 ERA, a 3.17 FIP, and 41 strikeouts to just seven walks in 55.1 innings. He hasn’t been quite as sharp in his last three starts as he was to open the year, but has still been good, and gave up two runs in 5.1 innings to the Miami Marlins his last time out.

For the Twins it’s righty Joe Ryan, who was born in San Francisco, played his high school ball at Sir Francis Drake, and pitched collegiately at CSU Stanislaus. Ryan, who not surprisingly grew up an avid Giants fan, is having a breakthrough year in his third MLB season. In nine starts he’s 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA, a 2.33 FIP, and 66 strikeouts to eight walks in 56 innings. The Giants will have to scrap for baserunners, as Ryan has a pristine 0.893 WHIP.

Enjoy the game! Go Giants!

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 144 OPS+ Thair Estrada (R) — DH — 126 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 54 OPS+ Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 110 OPS+ Blake Sabol (L) — C — 129 OPS+ Mike Yastrzemski (L) — CF — 104 OPS+ Casey Schmitt (R) — 3B — 135 OPS+ Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 48 OPS+ Brett Wisely (L) — 2B — 26 OPS+

P. Anthony DeSclafani — RHP — 3.17 FIP

Twins

Edouard Julien (L) — 2B — 69 OPS+ Byron Buxton (R) — DH — 130 OPS+ Donovan Solano (R) — 3B — 97 OPS+ Alex Kirilloff (L) — 1B — 162 OPS+ Kyle Farmer (R) — SS — 111 OPS+ Willi Castro (S) — LF — 77 OPS+ Matt Wallner (L) — RF — 5 OPS+ Ryan Jeffers (R) — C — 109 OPS+ Michael A. Taylor (R) — CF — 82 OPS+

P. Joe Ryan — RHP — 2.33 FIP

Game #49

Who: San Francisco Giants (24-24) vs. Minnesota Twins (25-24)

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

When: 10:10 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM