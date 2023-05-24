Happy Wednesday, San Francisco Giants fans. And a happy Wednesday it most certainly is.

In case you missed it, the Giants beat the Minnesota Twins last night to crawl back to .500 for the first time since early April, when they were 3-3. They’ve won seven of their last eight games, and taken three consecutive series against good teams.

They’ve also done it while not at full strength. The team is currently without catcher Joey Bart, outfielder Austin Slater, and designated hitter Joc Pederson, who are all on the 10-day Injured List.

On Tuesday, an update was given on Pederson, who is eligible to come off the IL already, as he was placed on it on May 15, retroactive to May 13. But Joc, who is dealing with a hand contusion, isn’t ready to return.

Pederson is apparently still not able to grip a bat at full strength, and isn’t expected to return during the road trip the Giants are currently on.

Joc Pederson is still not gripping the bat at full strength. Some chance he could join the team on this trip but sounds as if homestand more likely. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) May 23, 2023

The Giants conclude their series with the Twins today, then head off to visit the Milwaukee Brewers for a four-game series starting Thursday. Their next home game is on Monday, when they host the upstart Pittsburgh Pirates. Perhaps we’ll see Joc then?

San Francisco has been doing well in Pederson’s absence, but another left-handed power bat sure would look nice in the lineup, especially with how Michael Conforto is swinging the bat right now. That’s a tandem that would scare opposing pitchers.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants go for the sweep against the Twins this morning at 10:10 a.m. PT.