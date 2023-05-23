Happy Tuesday, San Francisco Giants fans. How are we feeling after Monday’s 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins, which gave the Giants six wins in their last seven games?

Personally, I’m feeling good, kind of like the dudes in this sensational photograph.

Keep the good vibes goin’ pic.twitter.com/6nMwBL7IBb — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 23, 2023

Speaking of great photographs, check out this one:

That’s pretty cool, and explains how Hunter Pence hit the ball three times way back when.

Anyway, the Giants scored all of their runs on Monday in the first four batters of the game. Starting it off, as he has so often, was first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr., who drew a leadoff walk to kick things off, and scored on a J.D. Davis double, right before Michael Conforto hit a three-run home run.

But late in the game the Giants made a curious move, replacing Wade with Wilmer Flores. The Giants making a substitution is nothing new or noteworthy, but it was with a right-hander on the mound. It seemed something was off.

Indeed, something was. After the game the Giants revealed that Wade had a jammed thumb. Thankfully Gabe Kapler said he thinks Wade is OK, and that the substitution was precautionary.

LaMonte Wade Jr. jammed his thumb a bit. Kapler thinks he’s ok but it was a precaution. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) May 23, 2023

Not exactly the most riveting injury report you’ve ever read, but here we are.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants go for the series win against the Twins today at 4:40 p.m. PT. The expected pitching matchup is a really good one, as it pits Alex Cobb against Sonny Gray.