It’s time for a new series! Can the San Francisco Giants play the Minnesota Twins as well as they played the Miami Marlins? Or better yet, as well as they played the Philadelphia Phillies?

We’re about to find out.

The Giants are in the midst of playing 13 games in 13 days with quite a bit of travel, so they’re using today to rest a few dudes, as everyday players Thairo Estrada and Mitch Haniger are getting the day off.

With Ross Stripling injured, the Giants are also turning to an opener. They’re once again tabbing right-hander John Brebbia for that role. Brebbia has appeared in 21 games this year and is 2-0 with a 4.26 ERA, a 2.13 FIP, and 28 strikeouts to seven walks in 19 innings. He’s been an opener twice this year, and has given up two hits, one walk, and no runs in 2.1 innings, with four strikeouts. We may see a chunk of innings from LHP Sean Manaea, who hasn’t pitched in five days.

For the Twins, it’s righty Bailey Ober, who is pitching well in his third season. In five starts this year Ober is 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA, a 3.00 FIP, and 28 strikeouts to seven walks in 30.1 innings. Yes, Ober and Brebbia both have the exact same strikeout and walk numbers. Ober was awesome his last time out, holding the Los Angeles Dodgers to one run in six innings. We thank him for his service and cordially invite him to not be so good today.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 149 OPS+ Mike Yastrzemski (L) — CF — 108 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — DH — 135 OPS+ Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 96 OPS+ Blake Sabol (L) — LF — 119 OPS+ Casey Schmitt (R) — 3B — 165 OPS+ Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 48 OPS+ Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 208 OPS+ (7 plate appearances) Brett Wisely (L) — 2B — 14 OPS+

P. John Brebbia — RHP — 2.13 FIP

Twins

Edouard Julien (L) — 2B — 90 OPS+ Carlos Correa (R) — SS — 90 OPS+ Alex Kirilloff (L) — RF — 191 OPS+ Byron Buxton (R) — DH — 128 OPS+ Kyle Farmer (R) — 3B — 132 OPS+ Willi Castro (S) — LF — 96 OPS+ Donovan Solano (R) — 1B — 94 OPS+ Michael A. Taylor (R) — CF — 82 OPS+ Christian Vázquez (R) — C — 62 OPS+

P. Bailey Ober — RHP — 3.00 FIP

Game #47

Who: San Francisco Giants (22-24) vs. Minnesota Twins (25-22)

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

When: 4:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: FS1 (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM