Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans. I don’t want to jinx anything, but the Giants seem to be getting back on track after a second straight series win over a good team, and a 5-1 home stand. Just as Casey Schmitt gave them a boost recently, fellow 2020 draftee Patrick Bailey has given the Giants a boost since getting called up on Friday.

Suddenly the Giants are surging. They’re only two games out of the Wild Card, and a whole 1.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres, which will remain amusing for as long as it’s true.

But now they’re hitting the road. And the first stop is the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins, who boast a notable former-Giant middle infield tandem of Donovan Solano and Carlos Correa.

And the Giants have set their rotation. Sort of. Gabe Kapler hasn’t said anything, but their website lists probable starters for the three games: John Brebba, Alex Cobb, and Anthony DeSclafani.

Cobb and DeSclafani were obvious picks, but Monday’s starter was the lone question mark. The Giants had opted to move Sean Manaea to the bullpen and put Ross Stripling into the rotation, but Stripling was injured his last time out. Would Manaea return to the rotation? Would Tristan Beck get a start?

Nope. It’s Brebbia as the opener for the third time this year. It worked well the first two times, so here’s hoping the streak continues. And after Brebbia? We’ll see if the Giants go with a full bullpen game, or if Manaea pitches something like starter innings.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off their series with the Twins this afternoon at 4:40 p.m. PT.