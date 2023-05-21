It’s time for the series finale between the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins, with the winner of the game also winning the series. Personally, I vote for the Giants to win. I think that would be more fun!

The Giants are giving the ball to left-handed pitcher Alex Wood, who makes just his sixth appearance and fifth start, due to injuries. On the year, Wood is 0-0 with a 2.87 ERA, a 4.00 FIP, and 16 strikeouts to eight walks in 15.2 innings. He gave up two runs in 4.2 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks his last time out.

On the other side is fellow lefty Jesús Luzardo, who is having a nice season. He’s 3-2 on the year with a 3.16 ERA, a 3.73 FIP, and 55 strikeouts to 17 walks in 51.1 innings. He’s given up just one run in six innings in consecutive starts.

Go Giants! Win! Please!

Lineups

Giants

Wilmer Flores (R) — 1B — 104 OPS+ Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 129 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — DH — 123 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 45 OPS+ Mike Yastrzemski (L) — RF — 116 OPS+ Casey Schmitt (R) — 3B — 164 OPS+ Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 86 OPS+ (3 plate appearances) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 51 OPS+ Bryce Johnson (S) — CF — 24 OPS+

P. Alex Wood — LHP — 4.00 FIP

Marlins

Jon Berti (R) — 3B — 85 OPS+ Jorge Soler (R) — RF — 117 OPS+ Garrett Cooper (R) — DH — 88 OPS+ Bryan De La Cruz (R) — LF — 115 OPS+ Yuli Gurriel (R) — 1B — 82 OPS+ Nick Fortes (R) — C — 41 OPS+ Garrett Hampson (R) — SS — 78 OPS+ Peyton Burdick (R) — CF — 76 OPS+ Xavier Edwards (S) — SS — 74 OPS+

P. Jesús Luzardo — LHP — 3.73 FIP

Game #46

Who: San Francisco Giants (21-24) vs. Miami Marlins (24-22)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: ESPN+

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM