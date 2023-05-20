It’s time for the second game in the series between the San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins and, after winning on Friday night to extend their winning streak to four games, the Giants are looking to secure their second consecutive series win.

There’s some excitement, as catcher Patrick Bailey — called up on Friday after just 28 games above High-A — will be making his first career start. Bailey, the reigning Minor League Gold Glove winner, made his MLB debut last night as a defensive replacement, but was in the on-deck circle when the Giants recorded their final out. He impressed in his three innings behind the plate, and it will be so much fun watching him work in both the box and the squat.

He’ll be catching pitches from the Giants ace, righty Logan Webb, who has spoken glowingly about Bailey’s catching abilities. Webb is making his 10th start of the season, and has a 3-5 record, a 3.20 ERA, a 3.75 FIP, and 58 strikeouts to 11 walks in 59 innings. After getting off to a slow start to the year, Webb has found his groove lately, and has given up just one run in seven innings in each of his last two starts.

On the other side is lefty Braxton Garrett, who is struggling a bit this year. He’s 1-2 on the year, with a 5.40 ERA, a 4.20 FIP, and 36 strikeouts to seven walks in 36.2 innings. The strikeout and walk numbers paint a picture of a better pitcher than the ERA and FIP, and that’s because he’s already allowed 49 hits and six home runs. He was good in his last outing, giving up one run in five innings against the Cincinnati Reds. But in his two starts before that, he gave up a combined 15 runs.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans. Go Giants! Make it five in a row!

Lineups

Giants

Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 130 OPS+ Wilmer Flores (R) — DH — 111 OPS+ Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 101 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 128 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 51 OPS+ LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 153 OPS+ Casey Schmitt (R) — SS — 183 OPS+ Patrick Bailey (S) — C — no career plate appearances Bryce Johnson (S) — CF — 17 OPS+

P. Logan Webb — RHP — 3.75 FIP

Marlins

Jon Berti (R) — 3B — 86 OPS+ Jorge Soler (R) — DH — 119 OPS+ Luis Arraez (L) — 2B — 156 OPS+ Garrett Cooper (R) — 1B — 95 OPS+ Bryan De La Cruz (R) — LF — 116 OPS+ Joey Wendle (L) — SS — 19 OPS+ Nick Fortes (R) — C — 41 OPS+ Garrett Hampson (R) — RF — 82 OPS+ Xavier Edwards (S) — CF — 112 OPS+ (9 plate appearances)

P. Braxton Garrett — LHP — 4.20 FIP

Game #45

Who: San Francisco Giants (21-23) vs. Miami Marlins (23-22)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM