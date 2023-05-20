Happy weekend, San Francisco Giants fans. I hope you’re all happy and healthy and safe, and enjoying a weekend of fun baseball.

On Friday the Giants released a handful of injury updates. Most notable was the news that left-handed pitcher Thomas Szapucki was undergoing surgery for his thoracic outlet syndrome.

Szapucki, who was one of the three prospects that the Giants received along with J.D. Davis when they sent Darin Ruf to the New York Mets, started having nerve issues before the season started, and the Giants spent a while trying to figure out what, exactly, was going on. Let’s all hope that the surgery, which happened on Friday in St. Louis, went well.

The other injury updates are, thankfully, less severe. Right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling, who left his Wednesday start with back discomfort and was placed on the IL on Friday, had an MRI come back negative, and will be reevaluated after relaxing through the weekend.

Same, Ross. Same.

Austin Slater, recently placed on the Injured List, began baseball activities this week and will begin running over the weekend.

I will not begin running this weekend. But have fun with that, Austin.

Joc Pederson is “doing light baseball activities,” which in my head means playing wiffle ball with a few lowercase and uppercase buds, and an MRI showed that Joey Bart’s groin strain is just a Grade 1, which is good.

Heal up, dudes.

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants play the Miami Marlins at 1:05 p.m. PT on both Saturday and Sunday.