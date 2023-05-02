After getting crushed at the plate and on the mic by former teammate Mauricio Dubón, the San Francisco Giants are back in action on Tuesday, facing the Houston Astros as they try to stop the bleeding of a four-game losing streak. One more loss would tie them for their longest losing streak of the year, so don’t lose, Giants! Those aren’t the kind of records you want to be setting!

To finally get a win, the Giants are turning to right-handed pitcher Anthony DeSclafani, who has been one of their best players this year. DeSclafani is 2-1 on the year, with a 2.70 ERA, a 3.62 FIP, and 27 strikeouts to just 3 walks in 30 innings. In his last outing he gave up just 2 runs in 6 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. That was the last time the Giants won a game.

On the other side is fellow righty Hunter Brown, a 24 year old playing in just his 13th MLB game. He’s been spectacular this year, with a 3-0 record, a 2.37 ERA, a 2.57 FIP, and 32 strikeouts to 10 walks in 30.1 innings.

It’s a battle of styles. The Giants are third in the Majors in home runs, and score the bulk of their runs that way. But in 50.2 innings in the Majors in his career, Brown has yet to give up a single home run.

Here’s hoping that changes tonight. Go Giants. And go Warriors, too.

Oh, and the Giants made a roster change before the game, optioning right-hander Sean Hjelle and recalling fellow right-hander Cole Waites.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. — 1B — 177 OPS+ Thairo Estrada — SS — 141 OPS+ Joc Pederson — DH — 133 OPS+ Michael Conforto — RF — 80 OPS+ Wilmer Flores — 3B — 107 OPS+ Blake Sabol — LF — 104 OPS+ Joey Bart — C — 84 OPS+ Brett Wisely — 2B — -72 OPS+ Cal Stevenson — CF — season debut

P. Anthony DeSclafani — RHP — 3.62 FIP

Astros

Mauricio Dubón — 2B — 107 OPS+ Alex Bregman — 3B — 93 OPS+ Yordan Alvarez — DH — 155 OPS+ José Abreu — 1B — 50 OPS+ Kyle Tucker — RF — 134 OPS+ Jeremy Peña — SS — 111 OPS+ Corey Julks — LF — 99 OPS+ Yainer Diaz — C — 56 OPS+ Jake Meyers — CF — 102 OPS+

P. Hunter Brown — RHP — 2.57 FIP

Game #29

Who: San Francisco Giants (11-17) vs. Houston Astros (16-13)

Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

When: 5:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM