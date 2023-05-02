Happy Tuesday, San Francisco Giants fans.

Monday was a very bad day for the Giants. They lost to the Houston Astros 7-3, running their losing streak to four games. But the worst part was the way it happened. Their former player, Mauricio Dubón torched them, scoring the first run of the game, hitting a game-tying single, and knocking in the go-ahead run with a late RBI double.

But those three hits were nothing compared to what came afterwards. The affable and always smiling Dubón made it crystal clear after the game that he was no fan of how the Giants — the team he grew up rooting for — had treated him during the parts of four seasons that he spent with the team.

When a reporter pointed out that the Giants would benefit from still having Dubón to help with their current injuries, he quickly responded, “thank god they don’t.”

.@brianmctaggart: "With the amount of injuries they have, frankly, the Giants could probably use you right now. Does that add to it?



Dubón: "Thank God they don't. Thank God they don't. I'm good here. I'm good here. It's been a family and I'm enjoying every moment." — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) May 2, 2023

When asked if it was special to have this performance against the Giants, Dubón — who admitted before the series started that he had circled it on the calendar when the schedule came out — said that, “I was not treated the right way over there. So coming here, and being a family here, and being able to perform the way I’m performing right now, I think it’s just the human side comes out,” before adding that “With Dusty here now, I’m in heaven.”

Mauricio Dubón was fired up to get three hits against his former team. pic.twitter.com/E4p36X5vf9 — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 2, 2023

It’s unclear how much Dubón is referring to being mistreated and how much he’s referring to not getting as much playing time as he wanted, which he referenced when asked to clarify.

But either way ... ouch.

