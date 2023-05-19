After a day off, the San Francisco Giants are back in action with a brand new series, this time taking on the Miami Marlins. The Giants will look to build on a three-game winning streak, but then again, the Marlins will look to build on a four-game winning streak.

It’s the first time all year the Giants have had a second series against the same opponent. These teams met in mid-April in South Beach, with the Marlins taking two out of three games.

There’s extra excitement in this game, as the Giants have two new players on their roster ... players who will be making their MLB debut. Catcher Patrick Bailey, one of the organization’s top prospects, has been called up to replace the injured Joey Bart, though Bailey won’t start (he’s expected to tomorrow). Joining him is right-handed pitcher Ryan Walker, who has a 0.89 ERA in AAA this year. Congrats to both!

Speaking of right-handers, the Giants are turning to Anthony DeSclafani, who has a 3-3 record, a 3.06 ERA, a 3.30 FIP, and 35 strikeouts to five walks in 50 innings. He wasn’t his sharpest his last time out, giving up three runs in five innings to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

On the other side is fellow righty Sandy Alcántara, the reigning Cy Young Award winner who is off to a slow start this season. Alcántara is 1-4 on the year with a 4.91 ERA, a 3.65 FIP, and 49 strikeouts to 14 walks in 51.1 innings. He gave up six runs in 7.2 innings against the Cincinnati Reds his last time out, though he struck out nine batters.

Enjoy the game, everyone. Go Giants!

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 157 OPS+ Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 132 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — DH — 130 OPS+ Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 102 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 39 OPS+ Mike Yastrzemski (L) — CF — 115 OPS+ Casey Schmitt (R) — 3B — 199 OPS+ Blake Sabol (L) — C — 118 OPS+ Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 55 OPS+

P. Anthony DeSclafani — RHP — 3.30 FIP

Marlins

Jean Segura (R) — 3B — 46 OPS+ Jorge Soler (R) — DH — 121 OPS+ Luis Arraez (L) — 2B — 150 OPS+ Garrett Cooper (R) — 1B — 98 OPS+ Bryan De La Cruz (R) — LF — 107 OPS+ Joey Wendle (L) — SS — 18 OPS+ Peyton Burdick (R) — RF — 100 OPS+ Jacob Stallings (R) — C — -1 OPS+ Garrett Hampson (R) — CF — 84 OPS+

P. Sandy Alcántara — RHP — 3.65 FIP

Game #44

Who: San Francisco Giants (20-23) vs. Miami Marlins (23-21)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM