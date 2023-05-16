It’s time for Game 2 between the San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies. After a delightful 6-3 win on Monday, the Giants have an opportunity to begin a winning streak once more, and also secure a series victory. Those things would be nice!

We’re in for a treat, as this is a fantastic pitching matchup.

For the Giants it’s right-hander Alex Cobb, who has been one of the absolute best pitchers in the Majors over the last month. After pitching 7.1 scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks in his last outing, Webb has now given up just three runs in his last four starts, totaling 28.1 innings ... and all three of those runs came in Mexico City. Yes, that means he’s had three scoreless outings in his last four appearances, which included a complete game shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals. On the year, Cobb is 3-1 with a league-best 1.70 ERA, a 2.97 FIP, and 41 strikeouts to eight walks in 47.2 innings.

On the other side is righty Zack Wheeler, a former first-round pick by the Giants. The 2021 Cy Young runner-up is 3-2 on the season with a 3.80 ERA, a 2.59 FIP, and 53 strikeouts to 12 walks in 45 innings. He was masterful his last time out, giving up just one run in seven innings against a very good Toronto Blue Jays offense.

Should be a fun one! Enjoy the game! Go Giants!

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 157 OPS+ Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 132 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 134 OPS+ Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 104 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 42 OPS+ Mike Yastrzemski (L) — CF — 131 OPS+ Casey Schmitt (R) — SS — 246 OPS+ Blake Sabol (L) — DH — 111 OPS+ Joey Bart (R) — C — 53 OPS+

P. Alex Cobb — RHP — 2.97 FIP

Phillies

Bryson Stott (L) — 2B — 87 OPS+ Trea Turner (R) — SS — 96 OPS+ Bryce Harper (L) — DH — 155 OPS+ Nick Castellanos (R) — RF — 132 OPS+ Kyle Schwarber (L) — LF — 90 OPS+ J.T. Realmuto (R) — C — 120 OPS+ Alec Bohm (R) — 3B — 114 OPS+ Brandon Marsh (L) — CF — 157 OPS+ Kody Clemens (L) — 1B — 76 OPS+

P. Zack Wheeler — RHP — 2.59 FIP

Game #42

Who: San Francisco Giants (18-23) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (20-21)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out of market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM