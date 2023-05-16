Happy Tuesday, San Francisco Giants fans. And a happy Tuesday it is, since the Giants got back in the win column on Monday night with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. More games like that one, please!

Before the game, the Giants quietly made some moves. The good news is that center fielder Mike Yastrzemski was reinstated from the Injured List. When Yaz came limping off the field holding his hamstring on April 30, I thought we we were looking at two or three months before we’d see him again, so that is wonderful news.

The bad news is that the Giants sent someone to take Yaz’s place on the IL: designated hitter Joc Pederson. Joc hadn’t played in the last few games due to a hand contusion, and his IL stint is retroactive to May 13.

#SFGiants roster moves:

• OF Joc Pederson placed on the 10-day Injured List with a right hand contusion (retroactive to May 13).

• OF Mike Yastrzemski reinstated from the 10-day Injured List. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 16, 2023

Losing Joc is a bummer, but the Giants will make that swap any day of the week. They have a lot of weapons who can fill in for Pederson at designated hitter, but have struggled to fill the gap in center field, especially with Austin Slater also on the IL.

The defense has been good, but Bryce Johnson, Brett Wisely, and Cal Stevenson have combined to hit just 12-88 with two home runs, one double, six walks, and 25 strikeouts this year. Yaz’s return is huge, especially with the Giants set to face a pair of righties to end their current series.

Heal up quickly, Joc!

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play the second game of their series against the Phillies tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.