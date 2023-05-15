Well, for better or worse, the San Francisco Giants are playing today. And after two very disappointing series conclusions (which came after two very exciting series wins), the Giants will try again, this time at home against the Philadelphia Phillies, a talented team that, like the Giants, has had a disappointing season.

San Francisco made a move before the game, reinstating Mike Yastrzemski from the IL (hooray!) while playing Joc Pederson on it (aww shucks).

The Giants are giving the start to lefty Alex Wood, who makes his first start since April 18, when he left a game early with an injury that kept him sidelined until a few days ago. He returned to the roster on Friday and pitched one inning of relief against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three hits, a walk, and a run. In four appearances (three starts) this season, Wood has a 2.45 ERA, a 3.57 FIP, and 12 strikeouts to seven walks in 11 innings.

The Phillies are opting to use an opener, righty Connor Brodgon. In 18 games this year, Brogdon has a 2.61 ERA, a 3.69 FIP, and 18 strikeouts to six walks in 20.2 innings. He’s only been used as an opener one time in his 130-game career.

After Brogdon, the Phillies are expected to give the bulk of the innings to lefty Bailey Falter, a 27 year old in his 3rd MLB season. It hasn’t been a super smooth season for Falter, who leads the National League in losses. He’s 0-6 on the year with a 5.75 ERA, a 4.69 FIP, and 26 strikeouts to eight walks in 36 innings. He’s especially struggled in his last two outings, giving up nine runs in eight innings to the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

Enjoy the game, everyone. Go Giants!

Lineups

Giants

Thairo Estrada (R) — DH — 134 OPS+ Wilmer Flores (R) — 1B — 111 OPS+ Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 93 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 134 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 43 OPS+ Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 56 OPS+ Casey Schmitt (R) — 2B — 248 OPS+ Joey Bart (R) — C — 62 OPS+ Bryce Johnson (S) — CF — 14 OPS+

P. Alex Wood — LHP — 3.57 FIP

Phillies

Bryson Stott (L) — 2B — 90 OPS+ Trea Turner (R) — SS — 98 OPS+ Bryce Harper (L) — DH — 168 OPS+ Nick Castellanos (R) — RF — 139 OPS+ Kyle Schwarber (L) — LF — 89 OPS+ J.T. Realmuto (R) — C — 120 OPS+ Alec Bohm (R) — 1B — 106 OPS+ Brandon Marsh (L) — CF — 163 OPS+ Edmundo Sosa (R) — 3B — 96 OPS+

P. Connor Brodgon — RHP — 3.69 FIP

Game #41

Who: San Francisco Giants (17-23) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (20-20)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM